9,891 People In Ireland Were Homeless In July.

: 08/29/2018 - 16:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
9,891 people in Ireland were in emergency accommodation in July.

The Dept. of Housing says 147 people in Kildare were in homelessness that month.

That's more than Meath and Wicklow, combined.

The three counties are the Mid-East administrative region, where there were 129 homeless children in July.

Nationally, 3,867 children were living in emergency accommodation last month

Sinn Fein has confirmed it will consider a ,otion of no confidence in the Housing Minister wiearly next week.

The party has threatened it before - without following through.

 

