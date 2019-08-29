Plans To Build Apartments On Site Of Former Magdalene Laundry Approved.

Plans to build a block of apartments on the site of a former Magdalene Laundry in Dublin have been given the green light.

The Laundry at the Crescent in Donnybrook Village closed in 1992.

Between 100 and 120 women lived and worked at the Laundry at any one time.

In 2017, an archaeological dig uncovered no burials at the site.

Now, Dublin City Council has granted Pembroke Partnership planning permission for 44 apartments.

They will be spread in three three-to four-storey apartment blocks.

A previous 25-unit residential plan for the site was withdrawn.

As part of the planning permission, the City Council has ordered that the developers include a memorial for the women who worked in the former Laundry that is accessible to members of the public.

