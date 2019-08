The Government is to cut the costs of childminders for parents under new proposals.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone is launching the Draft Childminding Action Plan today which aims to support parents who use Tusla registered childminders.

According to the Irish Independent, the plan proposes extending the National Childcare Scheme that is used to offset creche fees.

But the plan doesn't include parents whose relatives look after their children such as grandparents.

File image: RollingNews