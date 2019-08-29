K Drive

Sony To Sell Its Remaining Stake In Olympus.

: 08/29/2019 - 11:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Sony is to sell its remaining 5 percent stake in the camera and microscope maker Olympus.

It'll make around 682-million euro from the deal, which had been called for by one of its major shareholders.

The Third Point hedge fund wants the company to focus on being a leading global entertainment provider.

