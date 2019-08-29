Listen: Every Childminder In Kildare Will Need To Register With Tusla, Under New Proposals.

Every childminder in Kildare will need to be registered with Tusla under new regulations put forward by the Children's Minister.

There are currently just 81 Tusla-registered childminders, nationally.

Its estimated that, countrywide, 19,000 people are providing care for children in their homes, perhaps hundreds in Kildare.

Parents who use childminders will also have access to a Government subsidy under the action plan.

Minister Katherine Zappone says childminders will have to have certain qualifications in the future.