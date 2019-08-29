Listen: Every Childminder In Kildare Will Need To Register With Tusla, Under New Proposals.

K Drive

Every Childminder In Kildare Will Need To Register With Tusla, Under New Proposals.

08/29/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Every childminder in Kildare will need to be registered with Tusla under new regulations put forward by the Children's Minister.

There are currently just 81 Tusla-registered childminders, nationally.

Its estimated that, countrywide, 19,000 people are providing care for children in their homes, perhaps hundreds in Kildare.

Parents who use childminders will also have access to a Government subsidy under the action plan.

Minister Katherine Zappone says childminders will have to have certain qualifications in the future.

