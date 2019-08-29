K Drive

Man Seriously Injured In Galway Collision.

: 08/29/2019 - 11:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
galway_in_ireland.png

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash in Galway.

It happened at around five o'clock yesterday evening when a car and a motorbike collided in Oranmore.

The man - who is in his 20s - was taken to University Hospital Galway.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
 

