K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Small Group Of Farmers Protest At Kildare Meat Plant.

: 08/29/2019 - 12:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
beef_protest_28_08_19_generic_image_2_at_dawn_meats_in_grannagh_rollingnews.jpg

A small group of individual farmers have stage a protest at Kildare Chilling.

A large group took part in a similar rally there last night.

They are dissatisfied with the prices being paid for their animals.

Elsewhere, Dawn Meats, ABP, Slaney Meats and Kepak have been granted injunctions by the High Court, banning blocades at several named sites.

Some farmers some farmers are refusing to leave until they get better prices for their animals.

This famers, speaking to Kfm News, has been on the picket lines for weeks.

thursvoxrp.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

26/8/2019 Farmers Protests. Pictured are a group of independent farmers stopping refrigerated trucks carrying packed meat leaving the factory as they are protesting at the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh on the Waterford/ Kilkenny border.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!