Listen: Small Group Of Farmers Protest At Kildare Meat Plant.

A small group of individual farmers have stage a protest at Kildare Chilling.

A large group took part in a similar rally there last night.

They are dissatisfied with the prices being paid for their animals.

Elsewhere, Dawn Meats, ABP, Slaney Meats and Kepak have been granted injunctions by the High Court, banning blocades at several named sites.

Some farmers some farmers are refusing to leave until they get better prices for their animals.

This famers, speaking to Kfm News, has been on the picket lines for weeks.

26/8/2019 Farmers Protests. Pictured are a group of independent farmers stopping refrigerated trucks carrying packed meat leaving the factory as they are protesting at the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh on the Waterford/ Kilkenny border.