Listen: Bruton Says He Is Not Going To Consider Abandoning The NBP.

: 08/29/2019 - 12:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Communications Minister says he's not going to consider abandoning the current National Broadband Plan.

The Oireachtas Committee Committee, of which Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, is Deputy Chair, found the tender process was not fit for purpose to connect rural homes at an affordable price.

The government's already named Granahan McCourt as its preferred bidder for the project which will cost 3 billion euro.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton says he won't pull the plug on the plan;

File image: RollingNews

