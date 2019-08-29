Listen Live Logo

UK Loses Measles-Free Status.

08/29/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The UK has lost its status as being measles-free, despite the elimination of the disease previously.

The body which monitors the infection in European countries has declared it to be "re-established."

The number of cases this year across Europe is already double what it was for the whole of 2018.

