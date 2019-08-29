Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Trump Says Fox News Has Stopped "Working" For Him.

: 08/29/2019 - 13:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
donald_trump_at_rally_pixabay.jpg

Donald Trump has complained that Fox News has stopped "working" for him.

The U.S. President, who openly admits being a fan of the network, has accused it of not being loyal enough.

He's sent a series of tweets, upset that the station has given too much air time to Democrats.

 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!