Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Minister Says He Has "Great Confidence" In Maria Bailey.

: 08/29/2019 - 17:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
maria_bailey_fg_03_03_2016_rollingnews.jpg

A government minister says he has "great confidence" in Maria Bailey who was involved in the "swing-gate" controversy. 

The Fine Gael TD is due to stand for the party in Dun Laoghaire at the next general election.

She faced strong criticism for taking a personal injury claim against a Dublin hotel after she fell off a swing.

Deputy Bailey has since dropped the case.

Minister Richard Bruton says everyone makes mistakes - and he strongly supports her standing for election again:

 

File image: Maria Bailey/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!