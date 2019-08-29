A government minister says he has "great confidence" in Maria Bailey who was involved in the "swing-gate" controversy.
The Fine Gael TD is due to stand for the party in Dun Laoghaire at the next general election.
She faced strong criticism for taking a personal injury claim against a Dublin hotel after she fell off a swing.
Deputy Bailey has since dropped the case.
Minister Richard Bruton says everyone makes mistakes - and he strongly supports her standing for election again:
File image: Maria Bailey/RollingNews