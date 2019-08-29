A government minister says he has "great confidence" in Maria Bailey who was involved in the "swing-gate" controversy.

The Fine Gael TD is due to stand for the party in Dun Laoghaire at the next general election.

She faced strong criticism for taking a personal injury claim against a Dublin hotel after she fell off a swing.

Deputy Bailey has since dropped the case.

Minister Richard Bruton says everyone makes mistakes - and he strongly supports her standing for election again:

File image: Maria Bailey/RollingNews