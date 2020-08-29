Wall: "Kildare Businesses Must Get Access to Restart Grant"

The Restart grant must be urgently amended in order to save business in Kildare according to Kildare South based Labour Senator Mark Wall.

Senator Wall has urged the Tánaiste to immediately change one of the qualification criteria in the Restart plus grant which states that business turnover must be reduced by 25% from 1st April to 30Th June.

“Many companies in Kildare were surviving and trading reasonably well prior to the localised lockdown measures. However, on account of the measures that came into place on August 7th, they have since seen their turnover decrease to the extent that in some cases, turnover is now over 50% down on last year.

“These same businesses could not apply for the first restart grant and cannot now apply for the enhanced restart plus grant and the special top up of 40% for Kildare companies because their turnover decrease did not occur within the timeframe specified in the qualification criteria for the grant.

"The Tánaiste needs to address this urgently to allow any business with a reduced turnover of 25% or more due to Covid-19 to qualify for the Restart plus grant", stated the Labour Senator