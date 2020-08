Kildare South Independent TD Cathal Berry says Kildare's Lockdown coulld end early next week.

The restrictions were extended there for two more weeks, after they were eased in Laois and Offaly earlier this month.

Dr. Ronan Glynn said last week that health officials would explore easing measures as early as they could.

Independent TD Cathal Berry says he's very optimistic about an early exit from lockdown either on Monday or Tuesday due to Kildare's falling infection rates.: