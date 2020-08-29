Man Arrested Over December 116 Bicycles Container Theft

Man Arrested in Connection with Seizure of Container of 116 Pedal Cycles in Newcastle, County Dublin,

Gardaí investigating the seizure of a container of 116 pedal cycles on Thursday, 26th December, 2019, at allotments in Newcastle, County Dublin, have arrested a man following a related search operation in County Cavan on Friday, 28th August, 2020.

At approximately 6:30am, Gardaí attached to the Street Crime Unit and the District Detective Unit at Pearse Street conducted a search of a residence in Drumgola Wood, Cavan Town, County Cavan.

During the course of this search, a large amount of financial documentation was recovered in addition to €7,000 in cash and memory sticks containing photographs of suspected stolen property, including bicycles.

Following further enquiries into the financial documentation seized, a total of €122,500 was frozen in various bank accounts and a further €6,000 in cash was located in a follow up search of the residence.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Ref: PR13876/2020

Previous Press Release Refers:

Gardaí in Pearse Street conducted a search on Thursday morning, 26th December 2019 of a container at Allotments in Newcastle, Co. Dublin and located 116 pedal cycles suspected to be stolen property.

A search warrant was obtained by Gardaí from Pearse Street following ongoing investigations into the theft of bikes in the city centre. Dublin Fire Brigade assisted Gardaí in obtaining entry into a 40 foot container and located pedal cycles of all makes and models. All items in the container were seized pending further technical examination. It is estimated that the value of the items is approximately €250,000 owing to the uniqueness and specialisation of the items.

Gardaí from the Street Crime Unit in Pearse Street will endeavour to identify the rightful owners of the pedal cycles in due course and the items that are not returned to owners will be circulated via media in the coming weeks.

Investigations are ongoing.