Kildare's supplementary register of electors is open for another 10 days.

Anyone who is not registered to vote, or people who need to amend their details, may now do so until October 9th

Forms are available at every post office, library, and Garda Station in Kildare

The closing date for the Supplement to the Postal Voters and Special Voters Lists is October 1st

The presidential election will take place on October 26th.