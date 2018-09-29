State Exams Commission To Review Appeals Process Following Court Ruling

The State Examinations Commission is to carry out an urgent assessment of the current timelines involved in the Leaving Cert appeals process.

It's after the board met to consider the implications of this week's High Court ruling in favour of Wexford Student Rebecca Carter.

Ms Carter is set to start a veterinary course at UCD on Monday after the High Court ordered the SEC to upgrade her corrected Leaving Cert results.

The Commission says the court raised significant issues about the use of Leaving Cert results in the 3rd level selection process, and it's welcomed a decision by the Minister for Education to convene a meeting with representatives from the SEC and 3rd level, to consider the court's findings.