Presidential candidate Liadh Ni Riada is encouraging businesses to recognise the need for workers to be represented by trade unions.

She says if elected President she'll set up a Charter for Decency at Work Award to recognise employers who've been nominated by their staff.

They would have to sign up to a collective agreement over working conditions and terms of employment.

Sinn Fein MEP Ni Riada says workers in precarious jobs need to be given more rights to improve their mental health