60 home loans have been approved in County Kildare under the Rebuilding Housing Scheme so far this year.

Kildare County Council ranked 6th highest on a list of 31 local authourities whose applications were accepted.

Dublin City Council tops the list with 149 applications approved.

Cavan, Monaghan and Leitrim Councils lie at the bottom with just one approval

Of the 2,628 applications received nationwide, 2,074 were deemed to be valid.