Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Appears In Court Following Drugs Seizure In County Louth

: 09/29/2018 - 12:29
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
garda_badge_2.jpg

A 25 year old man has appeared in court following the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated one million euro in Co Louth.

Gardaí carried out a search of a house in Collon as part of a Cross Border Joint Action Force operation.

Investigations are ongoing.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!