Property Developers Owe City And County Councils More Than €240 Mllion In Unpaid Levies

Property developers owe city and county councils more than €240 million in unpaid levies associated with planning permissions, according to figures from the Department of the Environment.

Fingal County Council is owed the largest amount, more than €62 million, while Dublin City Council is owed more than €23 million.

Among the other local authorities owed significant amounts are Dún-Laoghaire Rathdown County Council (€13 million), Cork County Council (€3 million), Limerick County County (€4 million), and Kildare County Council (€4 million)

The figures were supplied by the department in response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fail TD for Dublin Fingal Darragh O' Brien.

Development Levies are charges imposed by local authorities on virtually all forms of construction.