New Figures Show Decrease In The Number Of Gardai Assigned To Drug Units

: 09/29/2018 - 14:56
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
drugs_1.jpg

New figures show there has been a decrease in the number of gardaí assigned to drugs units around the country.

In 2008, there were 341 gardaí assigned to various divisional drugs units.  

This year that figure had dropped to 236.

9 Gardai are assigned to various divisional drugs units in 2018 compared to 5 in 2009.  

The figures are contained in a parliamentary response to Dublin Central Independant TD Maureen O' Sullivan.

Garda drugs units are mainly detectives and undercover gardaí assigned to deal with illicit drugs, movements and seizures.

