New Report Shows Many Country's Roads Are In A State Of Disrepair

: 09/29/2018 - 16:54
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
A new report on local authority activities in 2017 shows that many of the country's roads are in a state of disrepair.

According to the report, published by the National Oversight and Audit Commission Kildare County Council recorded the lowest proportion on the network at 20%

More than 12,200km of the local and regional road network is now in urgent need of upgrading because it is in "severe structural distress" with deep potholes and crumbling surfaces, which in some cases has resulted in carriageways being "virtually undriveable".

A  recent survey of the network by local authorities, published by the Comission, suggests that funding for local and regional road maintenance will have to double to prevent further deterioration.

