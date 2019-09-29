Sunday Favourites

Tanaiste Warns Boris Johnson To Table A Solution To Brexit Crisis Or Risk Breaking The Law.

: 09/29/2019 - 09:31
Author: Eoin Beatty
The Tanaiste is warning the British prime minister that he must table a solution to the Brexit crisis in the next few days or risk breaking the law.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Simon Coveney says without it, Boris Johnson would have to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline.

Mr Coveney also told the newspaper that even if a deal is done before the October 31st deadline, it will take the UK until 2023 at the earliest to depart the EU as negotiations on a free trade deal will take four years.

