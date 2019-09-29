Sunday Favourites

Listen: John Delaney Leaves The FAI - Fine Gael TD Calls For Settlement Details To Be Published.

09/29/2019 - 09:33
Author: Eoin Beatty
A Fine Gael TD is calling for John Delaney's settlement details with the FAI to be published.

The former CEO of the association has taken the decision to quit its Executive Vice-President.

He became embroiled in controversy over concerns about corporate governance within the organisation and a “bridging loan” he allegedly gave the association 2 years ago.

The FAI will fulfil certain notice and pension obligations agreed between the parties.

Deputy Noel Rock is welcoming Mr. Delaney's departure from the association:

 

