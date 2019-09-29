€35,700 Allocated To Kildare Under Local Authority Funding in 2019 So Far.

Between 2005 and 2018, over €39 million has been paid to local authorities to assist them in the performance of their functions under the Housing Acts, including the inspection of rented accommodation - Over 258,000 inspections were carried out during this period according to the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy.

He added that The Rental Strategy recognises the need for additional resources to be provided to local authorities to aid increased inspections of properties and ensure greater compliance with the Regulations and that provision has been made for €4.5 million of Exchequer funding to be made available to local authorities in 2019 for this purpose, with the intention of providing further increases each year in the period to 2021 to facilitate a targeted inspection coverage of 25% of rental properties annually at that stage.

There are 12,000 rental properties in Kildare.

To date in 2019, Kildare has €35,700 in funding.