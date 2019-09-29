Sunday Favourites

Calls For KCC To Prepare Analysis Plan For Rubbish & Dog Waste Bins On Main Walking Routes In Maynooth and Kilcock.

: 09/29/2019 - 10:42
Author: Eoin Beatty
There are calls for Kildare County Council to prepare an analysis plan for rubbish bins and dog waste bins on the main walking routes in Maynooth and Kilcock.

The motion proposed by Green Cllr. Peter Hamilton identifies the Moyglare Road, Straffan Road, Celbridge Road near the schools, Newtown/Rathcoffey Road in Maynooth and the Canal Greenway in Kilcock and old N4 entering Kilcock from the west, being of principal interest.

It will be discussed at the next Clane-Maynooth MD meeting which will take place on Friday 4th October.

