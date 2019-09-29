Council Complete Pre-Appraisal Stage for Second Bridge and Southern Relief Road in Celbridge - Stagg

Sunday Sportsbeat

09/29/2019
Eoin Beatty
Labour's Emmet Stagg has been in further contact with the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government in relation to progressing the early stages required for the process to deliver a Second Bridge and Southern Relief Road in Celbridge, for which €400,000 was made available this year.

The Minister advised Mr. Stagg that the advancement of the project, is in the first instance a matter for Kildare Co. Council but notwithstanding this, the Minister was advised by Kildare Co. Council that they have recently completed the preliminary appraisal stage of the project in accordance with Transport Infrastructure Ireland Project Management Guidelines.

The Minister further advised that this is the first of eight phases in the overall project and that the Council are currently in the process of engaging an Engineering Consultancy to assist with the progression of the scheme through the next four phases of the project.

Welcoming the completion of the preliminary appraisal, Mr. Stagg stated that the next four phases are Concept and Feasibility, Options Selection, Design and Environmental Evaluation and Statutory Processes. Engaging Consultants to move the project forward is welcome.

 

 

