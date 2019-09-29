Kildare Has Received Over €120,000 In Funding Under The Local Authority Enforcement Measures Scheme To Tackle Illegal Dumping.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment launched the National Anti-Dumping Initiative in 2017, to encourage local authorities, in partnership with community organisations, to identify high risk or problem areas, conduct necessary clean-up operations and develop appropriate enforcement responses to incidences of illegal dumping.

In March of this year, Minister Richard Bruton announced funding of €3 million for the 2019 Anti-Dumping Initiative, an increase of 50% on 2018.

This funding will support some 280 projects nationwide.

Under the Local Authority Enforcement Measures Scheme, Kildare has received €121,000.

KCC collects approximately 30 tonnes per month in street sweepings and littering/dumping a year, at a cost of around €3 million.