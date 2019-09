There are calls for KCC to provide a report to the members of the Clane-Maynooth MD explaining why so many members of the public have said “they have not received written correspondence” from the council and as a result have been removed from the council housing list.

The question was put forward by Fine Gael Cllr. Brendan Weld.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Clane-Maynooth MD on Friday October 4th.