264 cases of Covid 19 have been linked to schools since they re-opened last month.

The HSE says 180 of them are among children and parents - with the rest close contacts.

Over 4,300 students and school staff have been tested to date, and there have been 11 outbreaks.

Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry has told the Oireachtas Covid committee that schools are unlikely to be driving a rise in cases in the community: