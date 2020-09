The rules about politicians becoming lobbyists are set to be reviewed after the resignation of Senator Michael D'Arcy.

He's taken up a job representing investment funds, just three months after being a Minister in the Department of Finance.

Standards in Public Office Legislation says there should be a year long cooling off process, but isn't enforceable in this case.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the law is going to be reviewed to make it workable:

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews