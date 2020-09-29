Listen Live Logo

Month Long Works Project Begins In Sallins Today.

: 09/29/2020 - 16:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A month long works project has begun in Sallins.

Kildare County Council is conducting footpath up-grade and traffic calmin works in Castlefen.

They are taking place, daily, between 8am and 6pm, until October 23rd.

A traffic management system is in effect.

 

