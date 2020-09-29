Listen Live Logo

Supreme Court Considering Report In To Woulfe's Attendance At Oireachtas Golf Dinner.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Supreme Court is considering a report into Seamus Woulfe's attendance at a controversial Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner in August.

A report into the issue has been undertaken by former Chief Justice Susan Denham.

In a statement the Supreme Court confirms it has received the completed document and a copy has been made available to Justice Woulfe.

Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan both resigned after it emerged they were at the golf dinner which was in breach of government guidelines.

 

