7,143 Diagnosed With Covid 19 In The UK - Highest Daily Figure On Record.

: 09/29/2020 - 17:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
uk_map_via_public_domain_pictures_dot_net.jpg

Another 7,143 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK - the highest daily figure ever recorded.

It's up from just over 4-thousand yesterday.

Meanwhile a further 71 people have died within four weeks of getting Covid-19.

 

Stock image: Public Domain Pictures.

