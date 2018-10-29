K Country

Passenger Plane Crashes Into Sea Off Indonesia's Coast.

: 10/29/2018 - 10:11
Author: Eoin Beatty
A passenger plane has crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital.

189 people were on board the Lion Air flight as it came down near Jakarta.

It's believed the pilot had requested to return to the airport, before the jet lost contact with air traffic control.

