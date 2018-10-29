Three People Still Being Treated In Hospital Following Hit and Run In County Louth.

Three people are still being treated in hospital this morning after a hit and run in County Louth.

Gardai are appealing for information after they were knocked down by a car in Ardee.

The three pedestrians were walking on Market Street in Ardee at around a quarter past 1 yesterday morning, when a silver Vauxhaull Vectra mounted the footpath and hit them.

It failed to stop at the scene and was later found crashed and abandoned a short distance away.

The women who were knocked down, aged 21 and 20 have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, along with a 53 year-old man who was also struck by the car.

They're being treated for various injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen what happened or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

They're asked to get in touch with Ardee Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.