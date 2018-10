The Irish Heart Foundation will protest in Dublin today, over the HSE's failure to get a new machine to provide lifesaving stroke treatment.

It will get underway outside Beaumont Hospital at midday as part of World Stroke Day.

Thrombectomy is a clot retrieval treatment that restores the blood supply to a stroke patient's brain, but the machine's too old and keeps breaking down.

Irish Heart Foundation spokesperson Chris Macey says it's a life or death situation for stroke patients