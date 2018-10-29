K Country

Calls For KCC To Work With Irish Water To Stop Constant Water Supply Interruptions In North West Kildare.

: 10/29/2018 - 10:23
Author: Eoin Beatty
water_drop.jpeg

 

There are calls for the council, in conjunction with Irish Water, work to stop the constant interruption to the water supply in North West Kildare.

The motion proposed by Fianna Fail Councillor Darragh Fitzpatrick will be discussed at the Maynooth MD Meeting on Friday.

