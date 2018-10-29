K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Exclusive: Kildare Hurling Manager Herity Announces Backroom Staff: Full Interview on Kfm This Afternoon, 3.30pm.

: 10/29/2018 - 11:25
Author: Eoin Beatty
kildare_gaa_logo.png

In his first interview since being appointed as the new Kildare Hurling Manager, David Herity revealed, exclusively to Kfm, his backroom staff for the upcoming campaign.

They include Mickey McCullagh as head coach - he has previously coached Meath and Down to Christy Ring Cup wins and, also, new Dublin senior hurling champions Ballyboden St. Enda's.

The other two appointments are former Ulster GAA Coach Ronan McWilliams and former Armagh hurler Steven Harold as Strength and Conditioning coach.

You can hear the interview in full on KFM this afternoon from 3.30pm.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!