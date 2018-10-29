Exclusive: Kildare Hurling Manager Herity Announces Backroom Staff: Full Interview on Kfm This Afternoon, 3.30pm.

In his first interview since being appointed as the new Kildare Hurling Manager, David Herity revealed, exclusively to Kfm, his backroom staff for the upcoming campaign.

They include Mickey McCullagh as head coach - he has previously coached Meath and Down to Christy Ring Cup wins and, also, new Dublin senior hurling champions Ballyboden St. Enda's.

The other two appointments are former Ulster GAA Coach Ronan McWilliams and former Armagh hurler Steven Harold as Strength and Conditioning coach.

You can hear the interview in full on KFM this afternoon from 3.30pm.