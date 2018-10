Figures from the Dept. Communications, Climate Action and Environment show there is a total of 95 premises in the townlands of Kilkea Demesne, Kilkea Lodge Farm and Kilkea Upper and Lower in the AMBER area on the High Speed Broadband Map.

The AMBER areas represent the target areas for the proposed State led Intervention under the NBP and are the subject of an ongoing procurement process.

Further information is available at www.broadband.gov.ie