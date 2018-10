The Alone charity has launched their new campaign today called 'Have a Laugh for Loneliness'.

The charity who support the elderly is asking the public to come together and host events to raise funds for their services.

Alone recently published their Annual Report for 2017 and found there was a 100 per cent increase in the number of people seeking their help.

Comedian and actor Brendan O' Carroll kicked off the campaign with a sizeable donation and says it's about creating awareness as well