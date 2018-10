In the period from the commencement of the patenity benefit scheme, up to the end of September 2018, a total of 48,806 people nationally have availed of the leave and have been awarded and paid paternity benefit.

From these figures, a total of 2,518 have been from Kildare.

The benefit was introduced from 1st September 2016 and provides a payment in respect of two weeks paternity leave to be taken within 26 weeks of the birth of the baby.