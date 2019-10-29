Listen: Shannon Protection Alliance Says Leixlip Boil Water Notice Highlight's GDA Water Woes.

Kildare Today

Shannon Protection Alliance Says Leixlip Boil Water Notice Highlight's GDA Water Woes.

10/29/2019
Ciara Plunkett
A group opposed to plans to pipe water from the Shannon to Dublin, via Kildare says last week's boil-notice  highlights the real problem facing the Greater Dublin Area

The notice arose from since-resolved issues at Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, and affected 600,000 people.

Irish Water's cross-country project would employ a pipeline from Parteen Basin.

The main will enter Kildare just west of Allenwood, follows a northward trajectory before turning south, slightly, and exiting the county at the Grand Canal between Straffan and Celbridge.

The River Shannon Protection Alliance says Dublin's pipes are ancient and corroded - and filling them with water is like trying to fill a sieve.

The RSPA's Gerry Siney says there's plenty of water in Dublin, but Irish Water needs to treat it and keep it.

