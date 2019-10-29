KCC Proposes To Close A Section Of Halverstown Cross For 13 Weeks.

Kildare County Council intends to close roads at Halverstown Cross for a three month period.

The closure is on behalf of Irish Water, to facilitate installation of pipework.

The Halverstown Crossroads, between the Sallins and Caragh road junctions, is proposed to close between November 19th and February 28th.

The route will re-open, briefly, over the Christmas period.

Submissions on the proposed closure are invited by KCC until 5pm on November 4th.

Kildare County Council says alternative routes are as follows:

Southbound vehicles travelling on the Sallins Road R407 with be diverted onto the Naas Ring road (circa 0.3km). They will then be directed along the Ring Road to the R409 Carragh road (circa 3.1km) and onto the R409 towards Carragh and Halverstown Cross at the L2006-1 junction (circa 1.3km).

Eastbound vehicles travelling on the R409 from Carragh and from the L2006-2 Newhall will be directed along the R409 to the Naas Ring road (circa 1.3km). They will then be directed along the ring road to the R407 Sallins road (circa 3.1km) and along the R407 to the L2006-1 junction with the R407 (circa 0.3km).

Image courtesy Kildare County Council.