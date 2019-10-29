Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Sentencing Of Two Boys For The Murder Of Ana Kriegel Expected To Take A Full Day.

: 10/29/2019 - 10:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_4.jpg

The sentence hearing of the two boys who murdered 14 year old schoolgirl Ana Kriegel is due to get underway shortly.

It was previously adjourned to allow for various reports to be compiled, including psychiatric and psychological assessments.

The hearing is due to take a full day, but sentences are likely to be handed down at a later date.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney says Ana’s parents Geraldine and Patrick will also be given an opportunity to address the court today:

newstalk0956805.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!