Listen: Sentencing Of Two Boys For The Murder Of Ana Kriegel Expected To Take A Full Day.

The sentence hearing of the two boys who murdered 14 year old schoolgirl Ana Kriegel is due to get underway shortly.

It was previously adjourned to allow for various reports to be compiled, including psychiatric and psychological assessments.

The hearing is due to take a full day, but sentences are likely to be handed down at a later date.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney says Ana’s parents Geraldine and Patrick will also be given an opportunity to address the court today:

File image: RollingNews