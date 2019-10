Essex police investigating the deaths of 39 people in the back of a lorry want to speak to two brothers from Co. Armagh.

They say 40 year old Ronan Hughes and his 34 year old brother Christopher are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

Detectives believe they're in Northern Ireland but they also have links to the Republic.

Yesterday 25 year old Maurice Robinson, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon was charged with 39 counts of manslaughter.