IDA "Continues To Actively Market" Liffey Business Campus.

The IDA is "continues to actively market " the Liffey Business Campus.

This is the former HP site, which was purchased in September 2018 for a reported €51 million.

The Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation says, in response to a Parliamentary Question, that IDA met with the new owners of the Liffey Business Campus last December.

It is has "been provided with marketing information for the" site and the Minister says is seeking "potential investors looking to locate or expand in County Kildare."