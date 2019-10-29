Planning Permission Granted For €30M State Data Centre In Kildare.

Kildare County Council granted planning permission for a €30 million state data centre.

The planning application, submitted by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer at the Dept. of Expenditure and Reform in February, is for a a portion of the government's campus at Backweston in Celbridge.

Leave is sought for a data centre with a total footprint of 5,474sqm, with an additional c.2826sqm in external plant area.

Kildare County Council, on two occasions, requested more detailed information on the proposal.

It has now granted planning permission.

Kildare North Labour Rep., Emmett Stagg, in welcoming the decision, says KCC is "insisting that Young’s Cross must be upgraded and Development Levies of €414,668 have been imposed. "

He adds "construction of the State Data Centre should commence in late 2019 or early next year as expressions of interest have already been sought from contractors for the building work."

The development description is as follows:

"the construction of 1 No. building described as follows: The building is c.5474sqm with an additional c.2826sqm in external plant area and is made up of three distinct parts. The central two storey block has a mono-pitch roof structure, the ridge height of which is c.15.15m and it accommodates the data halls and associated plant and equipment rooms. The front block has a flat roof structure with a parapet and is two storey with a parapet height of c.10.60m and it accommodates the entrance reception, offices, meeting room, associated support areas, tea station, w.c.’s, stores, plant areas including 5 No. backup generators and 2 No. substations (3MV). The third block is located to the rear of the main data hall block and consists mainly of an external two storey plant space with external stairways with intermediate level gangways. The two storey external plant area is screened (c.10.6m) by a metal mesh structure. There are also two, two-storey flat roof internal plant rooms connecting to the central block. The provision of a perimeter service road/green road around the building to allow for access and maintenance of equipment to the front and rear of the block. The provision of a perimeter fence and access gates, hard and soft landscaping, signage and all associated site works. The area of the site relating to this planning application is 13,590sqm/1.359 Hectares,

Development Address: Backweston Campus,,Ballymadeer,,Celbridge,,Co. Kildare."

File image: State campus, Backweston