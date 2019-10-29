Ceol Agus Caint

Fire Breaks-Out At One Of Dublin's Busiest Junctions.

: 10/29/2019 - 17:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A fire has broken out at a derelict building at one of Dublin's busiest junctions.

Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade are fighting the flames at Leonard’s corner.

Drivers are being warned to expect traffic delays and diversions around Upper Clanbrassil Street.

