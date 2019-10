The Irish Times reports that 489 new firms were registered in Kildare in the first three Quarters of the year.

That's just under 3% of the total, nationwide: 17,160.

41% of new firms were registered in Dublin, 1,498 in Cork, 602 in Galway and 514 in Limerick.

The Irish Times reports that the country-wide total is 5,000 start-ups ahead of the same time last year.